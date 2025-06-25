What is USD DWIN (USDW)

USDW token is a stable digital currency operated by Dwin Intertrade Company Limited. The main idea is 1 USDW = 1 USD, all assets will be collateralized in Dollar by QMIS Investment Bank Limited, Malaysia, which must report to the relevant authorities every week. This means that the account will be audited by financial auditors every week. Therefore, USDW users can trust and believe that USDW is a truly stable digital currency for exchange according to the purpose of creating the token.

USD DWIN (USDW) Resource Official Website

USD DWIN (USDW) Tokenomics

