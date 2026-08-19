USCR Price Today

The live USCR (USCR) price today is $ 0.00176955, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current USCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00176955 per USCR.

USCR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,769,326, with a circulating supply of 999.86M USCR. During the last 24 hours, USCR traded between $ 0.00175493 (low) and $ 0.00183444 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057751, while the all-time low was $ 0.00170065.

In short-term performance, USCR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 472.03.

USCR (USCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.77M$ 1.77M $ 1.77M Volume (24H) $ 472.03$ 472.03 $ 472.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.77M$ 1.77M $ 1.77M Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,864,055.845547 999,864,055.845547 999,864,055.845547

The current Market Cap of USCR is $ 1.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 472.03. The circulating supply of USCR is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999864055.845547. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.77M.