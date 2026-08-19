US Sonic Dollar Price Today

The live US Sonic Dollar (USSD) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current USSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per USSD.

US Sonic Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,053,353, with a circulating supply of 2.05M USSD. During the last 24 hours, USSD traded between $ 0.951288 (low) and $ 1.069 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.844912.

In short-term performance, USSD moved +0.20% in the last hour and -0.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.67K.

US Sonic Dollar (USSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Volume (24H) $ 45.67K$ 45.67K $ 45.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Circulation Supply 2.05M 2.05M 2.05M Total Supply 2,052,463.746670537 2,052,463.746670537 2,052,463.746670537

The current Market Cap of US Sonic Dollar is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.67K. The circulating supply of USSD is 2.05M, with a total supply of 2052463.746670537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.