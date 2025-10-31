The live US Nerite Dollar price today is 0.977252 USD. Track real-time USND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USND price trend easily at MEXC now.The live US Nerite Dollar price today is 0.977252 USD. Track real-time USND to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USND price trend easily at MEXC now.

US Nerite Dollar Price (USND)

1 USND to USD Live Price:

$0.977252
-0.60%1D
-0.60%1D
USD
US Nerite Dollar (USND) Live Price Chart
US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.957651
$ 1.026
$ 1.61
$ 0.938246
US Nerite Dollar (USND) real-time price is $0.977252. Over the past 24 hours, USND traded between a low of $ 0.957651 and a high of $ 1.026, showing active market volatility. USND's all-time high price is $ 1.61, while its all-time low price is $ 0.938246.

In terms of short-term performance, USND has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, -0.63% over 24 hours, and -1.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Market Information

$ 2.35M
$ 2.35M$ 2.35M

$ 2.35M
$ 2.35M$ 2.35M

2.40M
2.40M 2.40M

2,403,768.984115794
2,403,768.984115794 2,403,768.984115794

The current Market Cap of US Nerite Dollar is $ 2.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USND is 2.40M, with a total supply of 2403768.984115794. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.35M.

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Price History USD

During today, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ -0.0062202152101479.
In the past 30 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ -0.0235674092.
In the past 60 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ -0.0082706791.
In the past 90 days, the price change of US Nerite Dollar to USD was $ -0.028120541291805.

Period | Change (USD) | Change (%)
Today | $ -0.0062202152101479 | -0.63%
30 Days | $ -0.0235674092 | -2.41%
60 Days | $ -0.0082706791 | -0.84%
90 Days | $ -0.028120541291805 | -2.79%

What is US Nerite Dollar (USND)

USND is a Streamable and Redeemable stablecoin pegged to $1.00 issued by the Nerite protocol, a friendly fork of Liquity on Arbitrum. It allows users to borrow against ETH, wstETH, rETH, tBTC, plus some LRTs and Defi tokens. Borrowers can choose their own interest rates when creating a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) on Nerite. USND is natively yield bearing when deposited in the Stability Pools (SPs). Yield is earned through borrowing fees (75% of fees paid by borrowers goes to the stability pool USND stablecoin depositors), liquidations, and inflationary incentives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Resource

US Nerite Dollar Price Prediction (USD)

How much will US Nerite Dollar (USND) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your US Nerite Dollar (USND) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for US Nerite Dollar.

Check the US Nerite Dollar price prediction now!

USND to Local Currencies

US Nerite Dollar (USND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of US Nerite Dollar (USND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USND token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About US Nerite Dollar (USND)

How much is US Nerite Dollar (USND) worth today?
The live USND price in USD is 0.977252 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USND to USD price?
The current price of USND to USD is $ 0.977252. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of US Nerite Dollar?
The market cap for USND is $ 2.35M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USND?
The circulating supply of USND is 2.40M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USND?
USND achieved an ATH price of 1.61 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USND?
USND saw an ATL price of 0.938246 USD.
What is the trading volume of USND?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USND is -- USD.
Will USND go higher this year?
USND might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USND price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
