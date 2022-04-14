US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) Tokenomics
On a mission to onboard the next 1,000,000 degens to @Ethereum.
Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced,
US Degen Index 6900 is a memecoin. It is completely useless and fulfills no purpose or utility. Partaking in the community in any way has no expectation of profit and is done for entertainment purposes only.
That's the US Degen Index 6900. Each token is meticulously and mathematically designed to profit from variation. At the DXY, utility IS volatility.
$DXY is the most shilled ticker on Twitter from all stocks and crypto related accs. MILLIONS of tweets have been sent out about the US dollar and it's impact on markets.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for US Degen Index 6900 (DXY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of US Degen Index 6900 (DXY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DXY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DXY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.