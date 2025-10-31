The live Uranus DEX price today is 0.0017607 USD. Track real-time URA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore URA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Uranus DEX price today is 0.0017607 USD. Track real-time URA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore URA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About URA

URA Price Info

URA Official Website

URA Tokenomics

URA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Uranus DEX Logo

Uranus DEX Price (URA)

Unlisted

1 URA to USD Live Price:

$0.00175234
$0.00175234$0.00175234
-14.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Uranus DEX (URA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:15:08 (UTC+8)

Uranus DEX (URA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00175249
$ 0.00175249$ 0.00175249
24H Low
$ 0.0021564
$ 0.0021564$ 0.0021564
24H High

$ 0.00175249
$ 0.00175249$ 0.00175249

$ 0.0021564
$ 0.0021564$ 0.0021564

$ 0.00970236
$ 0.00970236$ 0.00970236

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-10.50%

-13.87%

+2.48%

+2.48%

Uranus DEX (URA) real-time price is $0.0017607. Over the past 24 hours, URA traded between a low of $ 0.00175249 and a high of $ 0.0021564, showing active market volatility. URA's all-time high price is $ 0.00970236, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, URA has changed by -10.50% over the past hour, -13.87% over 24 hours, and +2.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Uranus DEX (URA) Market Information

$ 1.75M
$ 1.75M$ 1.75M

--
----

$ 1.75M
$ 1.75M$ 1.75M

999.91M
999.91M 999.91M

999,906,433.472467
999,906,433.472467 999,906,433.472467

The current Market Cap of Uranus DEX is $ 1.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URA is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999906433.472467. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.75M.

Uranus DEX (URA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ -0.000283743793661477.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ -0.0006495968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ +0.0035125077.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uranus DEX to USD was $ +0.0014002904271553097.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000283743793661477-13.87%
30 Days$ -0.0006495968-36.89%
60 Days$ +0.0035125077+199.49%
90 Days$ +0.0014002904271553097+388.53%

What is Uranus DEX (URA)

Uranus DEX is an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, designed as a permissionless, player-versus-player (PvP) prediction market platform. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs) or liquidity pools, Uranus DEX offers a unique model where users can make long or short predictions on the price movements of any Solana-based token, including real-world assets (RWAs). This community-driven platform enables traders to engage directly from their crypto wallets, creating a transparent and accessible trading experience.

Built on Solana’s high-throughput, low-cost blockchain, Uranus DEX delivers fast transactions with minimal fees, appealing to both novice and seasoned traders. Its permissionless design allows users to speculate on any listed Solana token without restrictions, fostering a competitive PvP environment for price predictions. This flexibility empowers users to engage in dynamic trading battles, making it a standout in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

The native token, $URA, is integral to the ecosystem, supporting staking, governance, and community rewards. Trading fees are used to buy and vault $URA tokens, which are then allocated to liquidity events, ensuring platform sustainability and incentivizing participation. Uranus DEX enhances user accessibility by integrating with social platforms like X, allowing seamless trading through intuitive interfaces, broadening its appeal and engagement.

The platform has gained traction in the crypto community, notably through its participation in the Bonk Hackathon and milestones like reaching 1,000 followers on X. Positioned as a first mover in PvP prediction markets, Uranus DEX aims to democratize DeFi with a scalable, user-centric approach. Its smart contracts are verifiable on Solana’s blockchain explorer, ensuring transparency and security for users.

As with any DeFi platform, users should exercise caution, verify contract addresses, and be aware of risks such as price slippage and market volatility. For more details, visit uranus.today to explore the platform’s features, tokenomics, and community initiatives. Uranus DEX redefines decentralized trading by combining Solana’s technical efficiency with a bold vision for accessible, community-driven prediction markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Uranus DEX (URA) Resource

Official Website

Uranus DEX Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Uranus DEX (URA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Uranus DEX (URA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Uranus DEX.

Check the Uranus DEX price prediction now!

URA to Local Currencies

Uranus DEX (URA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Uranus DEX (URA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about URA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Uranus DEX (URA)

How much is Uranus DEX (URA) worth today?
The live URA price in USD is 0.0017607 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current URA to USD price?
The current price of URA to USD is $ 0.0017607. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Uranus DEX?
The market cap for URA is $ 1.75M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of URA?
The circulating supply of URA is 999.91M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of URA?
URA achieved an ATH price of 0.00970236 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of URA?
URA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of URA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for URA is -- USD.
Will URA go higher this year?
URA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out URA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:15:08 (UTC+8)

Uranus DEX (URA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,086.50
$108,086.50$108,086.50

+0.35%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,790.40
$3,790.40$3,790.40

+0.44%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02675
$0.02675$0.02675

+6.78%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.82
$185.82$185.82

+0.39%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9998
$0.9998$0.9998

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,790.40
$3,790.40$3,790.40

+0.44%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,086.50
$108,086.50$108,086.50

+0.35%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.82
$185.82$185.82

+0.39%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4652
$2.4652$2.4652

+0.46%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18157
$0.18157$0.18157

+0.49%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.004000
$0.004000$0.004000

-20.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01471
$0.01471$0.01471

+47.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003010
$0.0003010$0.0003010

+381.60%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020706
$0.0020706$0.0020706

+2,200.66%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020706
$0.0020706$0.0020706

+2,200.66%

Memealchemy Logo

Memealchemy

MEAL

$0.0000000000000000000000017206
$0.0000000000000000000000017206$0.0000000000000000000000017206

+244.12%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000002600
$0.000002600$0.000002600

+73.21%

HODL Logo

HODL

HODL

$0.0045
$0.0045$0.0045

+40.62%

Fortune Room Logo

Fortune Room

NEWFRT

$0.00000000000000000000833
$0.00000000000000000000833$0.00000000000000000000833

-3.69%