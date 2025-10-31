UPVEMBER (UPVEMBER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00012418 24H High $ 0.00026098 All Time High $ 0.00048151 Lowest Price $ 0.00002606 Price Change (1H) -10.61% Price Change (1D) -40.66% Price Change (7D) -67.87%

UPVEMBER (UPVEMBER) real-time price is $0.0001312. Over the past 24 hours, UPVEMBER traded between a low of $ 0.00012418 and a high of $ 0.00026098, showing active market volatility. UPVEMBER's all-time high price is $ 0.00048151, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002606.

In terms of short-term performance, UPVEMBER has changed by -10.61% over the past hour, -40.66% over 24 hours, and -67.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UPVEMBER (UPVEMBER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 130.87K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.87K Circulation Supply 997.50M Total Supply 997,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of UPVEMBER is $ 130.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPVEMBER is 997.50M, with a total supply of 997500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.87K.