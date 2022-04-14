UpStable (USTX) Tokenomics
USTX is a utility token deployed on Tron blockchain. Its purpose is to fill the gap between high yield tokens and stablecoins. High yield tokens have great growth potential but also exhibit a very high volatility and price fluctuations over short time. Stablecoins on the other hand have no volatility but they also cannot grow. USTX has its heart in the project DEX that implements a novel reserve liquidity management to allow the token price to grow over time with low volatility, making it ideal for value storage and as a means of payment for goods and services. The USTX DEX has a multiasset reserve made of stablecoins (USDT, USDC, USDJ and TUSD) and a smart contract driven liquidity management that mints and burns USTX in the reserve to enhance the price growth and reduce drawdown in case of sell-off. It's NOT a rebase token!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USTX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USTX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.