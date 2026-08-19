Upscreener Price Today

The live Upscreener (UPS) price today is $ 0.02143537, with a 3.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02143537 per UPS.

Upscreener currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 90,047, with a circulating supply of 4.20M UPS. During the last 24 hours, UPS traded between $ 0.02001531 (low) and $ 0.02173076 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.185291, while the all-time low was $ 0.01188968.

In short-term performance, UPS moved -0.08% in the last hour and +16.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.54K.

Upscreener (UPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.05K$ 90.05K $ 90.05K Volume (24H) $ 2.54K$ 2.54K $ 2.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.49K$ 111.49K $ 111.49K Circulation Supply 4.20M 4.20M 4.20M Total Supply 5,199,999.8349038735 5,199,999.8349038735 5,199,999.8349038735

The current Market Cap of Upscreener is $ 90.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.54K. The circulating supply of UPS is 4.20M, with a total supply of 5199999.8349038735. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.49K.