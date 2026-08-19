UpScalp Price Today

The live UpScalp (UPSCALP) price today is $ 0, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPSCALP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UPSCALP.

UpScalp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,829, with a circulating supply of 896.86M UPSCALP. During the last 24 hours, UPSCALP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UPSCALP moved -0.20% in the last hour and +5.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UpScalp (UPSCALP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.83K$ 52.83K $ 52.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.90K$ 58.90K $ 58.90K Circulation Supply 896.86M 896.86M 896.86M Total Supply 999,856,034.774553 999,856,034.774553 999,856,034.774553

The current Market Cap of UpScalp is $ 52.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UPSCALP is 896.86M, with a total supply of 999856034.774553. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.90K.