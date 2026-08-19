UpRock Price Today

The live UpRock (UPT) price today is $ 0.00241249, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241249 per UPT.

UpRock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 523,420, with a circulating supply of 216.74M UPT. During the last 24 hours, UPT traded between $ 0.00232781 (low) and $ 0.00243374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03765864, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154873.

In short-term performance, UPT moved -0.12% in the last hour and +2.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.96K.

UpRock (UPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 523.42K$ 523.42K $ 523.42K Volume (24H) $ 1.96K$ 1.96K $ 1.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.35M$ 2.35M $ 2.35M Circulation Supply 216.74M 216.74M 216.74M Total Supply 974,038,395.543371 974,038,395.543371 974,038,395.543371

The current Market Cap of UpRock is $ 523.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.96K. The circulating supply of UPT is 216.74M, with a total supply of 974038395.543371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.35M.