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The live UpOnly price today is 0 USD.UPO market cap is 27,698 USD. Track real-time UPO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live UpOnly price today is 0 USD.UPO market cap is 27,698 USD. Track real-time UPO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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UpOnly Price (UPO)

Unlisted

1 UPO to USD Live Price:

$0.00017311
$0.00017311$0.00017311
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
UpOnly (UPO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:31:33 (UTC+8)

UpOnly Price Today

The live UpOnly (UPO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current UPO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UPO.

UpOnly currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,698, with a circulating supply of 160.00M UPO. During the last 24 hours, UPO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UPO moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.69.

UpOnly (UPO) Market Information

$ 27.70K
$ 27.70K$ 27.70K

$ 2.69
$ 2.69$ 2.69

$ 27.70K
$ 27.70K$ 27.70K

160.00M
160.00M 160.00M

160,000,000.0
160,000,000.0 160,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UpOnly is $ 27.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.69. The circulating supply of UPO is 160.00M, with a total supply of 160000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.70K.

UpOnly Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.38
$ 1.38$ 1.38

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

UpOnly (UPO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of UpOnly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UpOnly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UpOnly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UpOnly to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 00.00%
60 Days$ 0-10.42%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for UpOnly

UpOnly (UPO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UPO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
UpOnly (UPO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of UpOnly could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price UpOnly will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UPO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking UpOnly Price Prediction.

What is UpOnly (UPO)

UpOnly – A Premier Play-to-Earn Data and Prediction Platform.

UpOnly is building the industry’s first play-to-earn data directory. The platform will compile comprehensive data on play-to-earn games and establish itself as the go-to-resource for blockchain gamers, similar to what CoinMarketCap and Coingecko accomplished for the broader crypto economy. The UpOnly data directory will be underpinned by a centralized database architecture and will utilize query solutions such as TheGraph to retrieve real-time data from listed blockchain games.

UpOnly will present insightful and actionable data on all existing play-to-earn gaming platforms. Users will be able to view data such as number of gamers, trading volume for in-game assets, upcoming events, prize sizes, odds of winning prize pools, ease-of-entry, etc. Players can use the wealth of information available on UpOnly to identify which games offer the most lucrative rewards and the best gameplay experiences.

In addition to its unique data directory for blockchain games, UpOnly is developing a decentralized infrastructure that will allow spectators to bet on the outcome of play-to-earn games. Instead of simply watching games, spectators can use actionable data from UpOnly to predict the outcome of games and earn financial rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About UpOnly

How much is UpOnly worth right now?

UpOnly is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is UPO going up or down today?

UPO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace ecosystem.

How popular is UpOnly today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling UPO.

What makes UpOnly different from other crypto assets?

As part of the NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,NFT Marketplace category and built on the -- network, UPO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much UPO exists in the market?

There are 160000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is UpOnly's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £1.0172309659920000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About UpOnly

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:31:33 (UTC+8)

UpOnly (UPO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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