UOMI Price Today

The live UOMI (UOMI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current UOMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UOMI.

UOMI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 968,121, with a circulating supply of 4.26B UOMI. During the last 24 hours, UOMI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00458419, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UOMI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -1.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.10.

UOMI (UOMI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 968.12K$ 968.12K $ 968.12K Volume (24H) $ 23.10$ 23.10 $ 23.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 4.26B 4.26B 4.26B Total Supply 4,919,219,238.0 4,919,219,238.0 4,919,219,238.0

The current Market Cap of UOMI is $ 968.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.10. The circulating supply of UOMI is 4.26B, with a total supply of 4919219238.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.