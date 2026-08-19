Unstable Tether Price Today

The live Unstable Tether (USDUT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USDUT.

Unstable Tether currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,386, with a circulating supply of 999.54M USDUT. During the last 24 hours, USDUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0056924, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USDUT moved -0.20% in the last hour and -5.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.39K$ 31.39K $ 31.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.39K$ 31.39K $ 31.39K Circulation Supply 999.54M 999.54M 999.54M Total Supply 999,537,939.522499 999,537,939.522499 999,537,939.522499

The current Market Cap of Unstable Tether is $ 31.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDUT is 999.54M, with a total supply of 999537939.522499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.39K.