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The live Unstable Tether price today is 0 USD.USDUT market cap is 31,386 USD. Track real-time USDUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Unstable Tether price today is 0 USD.USDUT market cap is 31,386 USD. Track real-time USDUT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Unstable Tether Logo

Unstable Tether Price (USDUT)

Unlisted

1 USDUT to USD Live Price:

$0.00003146
$0.00003146$0.00003146
+1.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Unstable Tether (USDUT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:30:44 (UTC+8)

Unstable Tether Price Today

The live Unstable Tether (USDUT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per USDUT.

Unstable Tether currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,386, with a circulating supply of 999.54M USDUT. During the last 24 hours, USDUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0056924, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, USDUT moved -0.20% in the last hour and -5.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Market Information

$ 31.39K
$ 31.39K$ 31.39K

--
----

$ 31.39K
$ 31.39K$ 31.39K

999.54M
999.54M 999.54M

999,537,939.522499
999,537,939.522499 999,537,939.522499

The current Market Cap of Unstable Tether is $ 31.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDUT is 999.54M, with a total supply of 999537939.522499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.39K.

Unstable Tether Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0056924
$ 0.0056924$ 0.0056924

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

+0.40%

-5.14%

-5.14%

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Unstable Tether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unstable Tether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unstable Tether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unstable Tether to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.40%
30 Days$ 0-22.73%
60 Days$ 0-43.28%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Unstable Tether

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDUT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Unstable Tether (USDUT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Unstable Tether could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Unstable Tether will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USDUT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Unstable Tether Price Prediction.

What is Unstable Tether (USDUT)

💸 $USDUT – The First Unstable Tether

The stablecoin your risk manager warned you about.

Welcome to $USDUT – the world’s first unstable tether. Think of it as a stablecoin... if it got into DeFi, started drinking, and never looked back.

Built for volatility. Fueled by memes. Priced at chaos.

🤡 What is $USDUT?

$USDUT is a high-volatility meme coin that satirizes the idea of "stability" in crypto. It mimics the branding of stablecoins, but not the behavior. While other coins aim for $1, we shoot for $0.98, because that means the market is alive and the degens are winning.

There’s no utility, no team, no promises, and absolutely no reason to buy it — except for the thrill of the ride and the spirit of pure, unfiltered crypto anarchy.

📉 Designed to Be Dangerous

Unstable by design

Profitable by accident

Backed by nothing

Powered by vibes

This is not financial advice. This is financial performance art.

📊 DEX: DexScreener

🔗 CA: 3vz82EWYv8xnc7Cm7qSgERcpMeqw92PcX8PBz88npump 🎯 Status: Likely pumping. Possibly dumping.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Unstable Tether

What is Unstable Tether's current price?

Unstable Tether trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 0.40% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of USDUT?

With a market cap of £23135.37036132240000, USDUT is ranked #6183 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Unstable Tether generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of USDUT?

There are 999537939.522499 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Unstable Tether fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Unstable Tether compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.004196004022328160000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence USDUT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does USDUT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unstable Tether

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:30:44 (UTC+8)

Unstable Tether (USDUT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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