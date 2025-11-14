Unstable States Dollar (USD) Tokenomics
$USD The Unstable Dollar The only dollar that embraces chaos. $USD is a community-led meme coin that turns the concept of stability on its head. In a world where fiat is shaky and “stablecoins” are anything but, $USD proudly leans into volatility.
It’s not trying to stay at $1 it’s daring the community to re-peg it through pure meme power and market energy. Already aligned with the BONK ecosystem and featuring Nom (co-founder of Let’s BONK) as a top holder.
The mission is simple: build infrastructure, rally the troops, and push $USD toward becoming the official unstable coin of crypto.
Why $USD? Meme-first, mission-powered, BONK ecosystem synergy, ATH of $2M still very early Narrative-driven: the ultimate re-peg challenge Now with a committed CTO building with the community This isn’t your average stablecoin. This is $USD. Volatile by design.
Unstable States Dollar (USD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Unstable States Dollar (USD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of USD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many USD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
