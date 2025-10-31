Unstable States Dollar (USD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0019021$ 0.0019021 $ 0.0019021 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.05% Price Change (1D) -8.31% Price Change (7D) -13.53% Price Change (7D) -13.53%

Unstable States Dollar (USD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, USD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. USD's all-time high price is $ 0.0019021, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, USD has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, -8.31% over 24 hours, and -13.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unstable States Dollar (USD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.40K$ 33.40K $ 33.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.40K$ 33.40K $ 33.40K Circulation Supply 999.70M 999.70M 999.70M Total Supply 999,704,070.541339 999,704,070.541339 999,704,070.541339

The current Market Cap of Unstable States Dollar is $ 33.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USD is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999704070.541339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.40K.