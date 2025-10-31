The live Unstable Cult price today is 0.00229806 USD. Track real-time USC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Unstable Cult price today is 0.00229806 USD. Track real-time USC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore USC price trend easily at MEXC now.

Unstable Cult Price (USC)

1 USC to USD Live Price:

$0.00229806
$0.00229806
0.00%1D
USD
Unstable Cult (USC) Live Price Chart
Unstable Cult (USC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0.01506928
$ 0.01506928

$ 0.00229806
$ 0.00229806

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Unstable Cult (USC) real-time price is $0.00229806. Over the past 24 hours, USC traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. USC's all-time high price is $ 0.01506928, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00229806.

In terms of short-term performance, USC has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unstable Cult (USC) Market Information

$ 2.30M
$ 2.30M

--
----

$ 2.30M
$ 2.30M

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unstable Cult is $ 2.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.30M.

Unstable Cult (USC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unstable Cult to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Unstable Cult (USC)

This project is a new memecoin movement on the Ethereum network that embraces the spirit of instability and unpredictability. It is designed to be more than just a coin — it’s a community-driven cult where memes, chaos, and creativity collide. The token serves as a playful experiment in culture, finance, and collective imagination, showing how humor and unpredictability can bring people together on-chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Unstable Cult (USC) Resource

Official Website

Unstable Cult Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Unstable Cult (USC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Unstable Cult (USC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Unstable Cult.

Check the Unstable Cult price prediction now!

USC to Local Currencies

Unstable Cult (USC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Unstable Cult (USC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about USC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unstable Cult (USC)

How much is Unstable Cult (USC) worth today?
The live USC price in USD is 0.00229806 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current USC to USD price?
The current price of USC to USD is $ 0.00229806. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Unstable Cult?
The market cap for USC is $ 2.30M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of USC?
The circulating supply of USC is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of USC?
USC achieved an ATH price of 0.01506928 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of USC?
USC saw an ATL price of 0.00229806 USD.
What is the trading volume of USC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for USC is -- USD.
Will USC go higher this year?
USC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out USC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Unstable Cult (USC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

$108,105.63

$3,791.55

$0.02672

$185.91

$0.9998

