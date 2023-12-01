UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY) Information UNLUCKY is a memecoin and NFT project with moon dreams, and a chubbily-cheeky black cat named UNLUCKY. His laser-focused eyes, Mona Lisa smile, and a patch on his head resembling the number 13, he dares you to give your bad lucks and misfortunes the middle finger. "To the moon, my degens! Unleash your unlucky-ness and LFGoooo! May our (anti)superstitions summon the benevolent spirits of the universe to our side! Remember, fortune favors the UNLUCKY'S who dare to play with it!" Official Website: https://unlucky.fun Whitepaper: https://unlucky.fun/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/unlucky-blackpaper.pdf Buy UNLUCKY Now!

UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 92.54K
Total Supply: $ 130.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 130.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 92.54K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of UNLUCKY (UNLUCKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of UNLUCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNLUCKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

