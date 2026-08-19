UNIVERSE Price Today

The live UNIVERSE (UNIVERSE) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current UNIVERSE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UNIVERSE.

UNIVERSE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2 573 523, with a circulating supply of 4,90B UNIVERSE. During the last 24 hours, UNIVERSE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UNIVERSE moved -- in the last hour and -2,89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6,10K.

UNIVERSE (UNIVERSE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2,57M$ 2,57M $ 2,57M Volume (24H) $ 6,10K$ 6,10K $ 6,10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5,25M$ 5,25M $ 5,25M Circulation Supply 4,90B 4,90B 4,90B Total Supply 10 000 000 000,0 10 000 000 000,0 10 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of UNIVERSE is $ 2,57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6,10K. The circulating supply of UNIVERSE is 4,90B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5,25M.