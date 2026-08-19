Universal USD Price Today

The live Universal USD (USDU) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDU to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per USDU.

Universal USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,670,051, with a circulating supply of 30.65M USDU. During the last 24 hours, USDU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.997806.

In short-term performance, USDU moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 498.90.

Universal USD (USDU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.67M$ 30.67M $ 30.67M Volume (24H) $ 498.90$ 498.90 $ 498.90 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.67M$ 30.67M $ 30.67M Circulation Supply 30.65M 30.65M 30.65M Total Supply 30,651,543.81 30,651,543.81 30,651,543.81

The current Market Cap of Universal USD is $ 30.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 498.90. The circulating supply of USDU is 30.65M, with a total supply of 30651543.81. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.67M.