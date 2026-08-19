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The live Universal USD price today is 1.001 USD.USDU market cap is 30,670,051 USD. Track real-time USDU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Universal USD price today is 1.001 USD.USDU market cap is 30,670,051 USD. Track real-time USDU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Universal USD Price (USDU)

Unlisted

1 USDU to USD Live Price:

$1.001
$1.001$1.001
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Universal USD (USDU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:30:00 (UTC+8)

Universal USD Price Today

The live Universal USD (USDU) price today is $ 1.001, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDU to USD conversion rate is $ 1.001 per USDU.

Universal USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 30,670,051, with a circulating supply of 30.65M USDU. During the last 24 hours, USDU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.002, while the all-time low was $ 0.997806.

In short-term performance, USDU moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 498.90.

Universal USD (USDU) Market Information

$ 30.67M
$ 30.67M$ 30.67M

$ 498.90
$ 498.90$ 498.90

$ 30.67M
$ 30.67M$ 30.67M

30.65M
30.65M 30.65M

30,651,543.81
30,651,543.81 30,651,543.81

The current Market Cap of Universal USD is $ 30.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 498.90. The circulating supply of USDU is 30.65M, with a total supply of 30651543.81. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.67M.

Universal USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.002
$ 1.002$ 1.002

$ 0.997806
$ 0.997806$ 0.997806

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Universal USD (USDU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Universal USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Universal USD to USD was $ +0.0007887880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Universal USD to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Universal USD to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0007887880+0.08%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Universal USD

Universal USD (USDU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Universal USD (USDU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Universal USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Universal USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USDU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Universal USD Price Prediction.

What is Universal USD (USDU)

Universal USD (USDU) is a fiat-referenced token pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. It is issued by Universal Digital Intl Limited, a financial entity based in Abu Dhabi Global Market. USDU is designed to provide a compliant, institutional-grade USD-denominated settlement layer for digital assets and virtual asset derivatives within regulated financial frameworks.

USDU is aligned with the UAE’s broader ambition to become a leading global hub for digital assets, financial innovation, and regulated digital asset infrastructure. By operating within the ADGM/FSRA, and Central Bank of the UAE regulatory frameworks, USDU supports the development of onshore stablecoin settlement infrastructure for institutional virtual asset activity, treasury movement, and tokenized financial markets.

Key features and mechanics

1:1 asset backing: Each USDU token is backed 1:1 by liquid US dollar reserves. These assets are held in safeguarded accounts with regulated commercial banks, including Emirates NBD and Mashreq.

Regulatory compliance: The issuing entity is regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in ADGM and registered with the Central Bank of the UAE as a Foreign Payment Token Issuer under the Payment Token Services Regulation.

Auditing and transparency: USDU undergoes monthly independent reserve attestations conducted by an international accounting firm, alongside third-party smart contract audits.

Target audience and use cases: USDU is structured primarily for professional clients and institutional market participants. Its primary use cases include digital asset trading settlement, corporate treasury management, cross-venue liquidity movement, virtual asset infrastructure, and tokenized asset settlement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Universal USD

What is Universal USD's current price?

Universal USD trades at £0.73786101228840000, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of USDU?

With a market cap of £22607627.25054630840000, USDU is ranked #630 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Universal USD generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of USDU?

There are 30651543.81 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Universal USD fluctuated between £0E-15 and £0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Universal USD compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.73859813617680000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence USDU?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Stablecoins,USD Stablecoin,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does USDU behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Universal USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:30:00 (UTC+8)

Universal USD (USDU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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