UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 344.77 $ 344.77 $ 344.77 24H Low $ 360.38 $ 360.38 $ 360.38 24H High 24H Low $ 344.77$ 344.77 $ 344.77 24H High $ 360.38$ 360.38 $ 360.38 All Time High $ 388.84$ 388.84 $ 388.84 Lowest Price $ 234.96$ 234.96 $ 234.96 Price Change (1H) -0.59% Price Change (1D) -4.04% Price Change (7D) -3.49% Price Change (7D) -3.49%

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) real-time price is $345.55. Over the past 24 hours, UNHX traded between a low of $ 344.77 and a high of $ 360.38, showing active market volatility. UNHX's all-time high price is $ 388.84, while its all-time low price is $ 234.96.

In terms of short-term performance, UNHX has changed by -0.59% over the past hour, -4.04% over 24 hours, and -3.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 549.54K$ 549.54K $ 549.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.55M$ 8.55M $ 8.55M Circulation Supply 1.59K 1.59K 1.59K Total Supply 24,729.184392364 24,729.184392364 24,729.184392364

The current Market Cap of UnitedHealth xStock is $ 549.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNHX is 1.59K, with a total supply of 24729.184392364. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.55M.