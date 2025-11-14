Memerica is an organization that aims to bring innovations to Web3 technologies. It was founded on a vision of achieving steady growth with the community and creating a family environment.

The Memerica Foundation was established to provide various benefits to the Web3 sector, with the aim of developing and serving different Web3 projects in ecosystems.

Memerica aims to become a crypto nation and offers a different perspective on community culture. It is based on combining the excitement and creativity of building a virtual crypto nation from scratch with communities.