United Oasis Reserve Price Today

The live United Oasis Reserve (UXR) price today is $ 0, with a 1.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current UXR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UXR.

United Oasis Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,351, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M UXR. During the last 24 hours, UXR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0013879, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UXR moved +0.16% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

United Oasis Reserve (UXR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.35K$ 24.35K $ 24.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.35K$ 24.35K $ 24.35K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,995,514.47234 999,995,514.47234 999,995,514.47234

The current Market Cap of United Oasis Reserve is $ 24.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UXR is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999995514.47234. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.35K.