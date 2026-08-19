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The live Unitas Gold price today is 4,359.01 USD.XGLD market cap is 10,204,839 USD. Track real-time XGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Unitas Gold price today is 4,359.01 USD.XGLD market cap is 10,204,839 USD. Track real-time XGLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Unitas Gold Logo

Unitas Gold Price (XGLD)

Unlisted

1 XGLD to USD Live Price:

$4,349.9
$4,349.9$4,349.9
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Unitas Gold (XGLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:27:47 (UTC+8)

Unitas Gold Price Today

The live Unitas Gold (XGLD) price today is $ 4,359.01, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,359.01 per XGLD.

Unitas Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,204,839, with a circulating supply of 2.34K XGLD. During the last 24 hours, XGLD traded between $ 4,345.14 (low) and $ 4,597.51 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,597.51, while the all-time low was $ 3,943.47.

In short-term performance, XGLD moved +0.04% in the last hour and +4.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.93K.

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Market Information

$ 10.20M
$ 10.20M$ 10.20M

$ 36.93K
$ 36.93K$ 36.93K

$ 10.20M
$ 10.20M$ 10.20M

2.34K
2.34K 2.34K

2,341.700225
2,341.700225 2,341.700225

The current Market Cap of Unitas Gold is $ 10.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.93K. The circulating supply of XGLD is 2.34K, with a total supply of 2341.700225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.20M.

Unitas Gold Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4,345.14
$ 4,345.14$ 4,345.14
24H Low
$ 4,597.51
$ 4,597.51$ 4,597.51
24H High

$ 4,345.14
$ 4,345.14$ 4,345.14

$ 4,597.51
$ 4,597.51$ 4,597.51

$ 4,597.51
$ 4,597.51$ 4,597.51

$ 3,943.47
$ 3,943.47$ 3,943.47

+0.04%

-1.43%

+4.00%

+4.00%

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Unitas Gold to USD was $ -63.39393431668941.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Unitas Gold to USD was $ +365.8290424480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Unitas Gold to USD was $ +422.3728124650.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Unitas Gold to USD was $ +0.028484785842.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -63.39393431668941-1.43%
30 Days$ +365.8290424480+8.39%
60 Days$ +422.3728124650+9.69%
90 Days$ +0.028484785842+0.00%

Price Prediction for Unitas Gold

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XGLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Unitas Gold (XGLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Unitas Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Unitas Gold will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XGLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Unitas Gold Price Prediction.

What is Unitas Gold (XGLD)

xGLD is a yield-bearing gold asset issued by Unitas. It is backed by Tether Gold (XAUt), with yield generated through Unitas strategies and reflected through xGLD NAV growth over time. XGLD generates yield through Unitas’ asset utilization strategies. While ensuring the safety of the underlying reserves, the protocol employs a basket of Delta-neutral strategies within the Unitas ecosystem. The generated returns are distributed to all XGLD holders on a pro-rata basis at regular intervals.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Unitas Gold

What is the current live price of Unitas Gold?

Unitas Gold is priced at £3213.1304007744840000, showing a price movement of -1.43% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of £-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the XGLD market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between £3202.9064924423760000 and £3388.9344481578840000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Unitas Gold's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #1095, supported by a market capitalization of £7522230.60417596760000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 2341.090071 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Unitas Gold's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Unitas Gold

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:27:47 (UTC+8)

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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