Unitas Gold Price Today

The live Unitas Gold (XGLD) price today is $ 4,359.01, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,359.01 per XGLD.

Unitas Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,204,839, with a circulating supply of 2.34K XGLD. During the last 24 hours, XGLD traded between $ 4,345.14 (low) and $ 4,597.51 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,597.51, while the all-time low was $ 3,943.47.

In short-term performance, XGLD moved +0.04% in the last hour and +4.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.93K.

Unitas Gold (XGLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.20M$ 10.20M $ 10.20M Volume (24H) $ 36.93K$ 36.93K $ 36.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.20M$ 10.20M $ 10.20M Circulation Supply 2.34K 2.34K 2.34K Total Supply 2,341.700225 2,341.700225 2,341.700225

The current Market Cap of Unitas Gold is $ 10.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.93K. The circulating supply of XGLD is 2.34K, with a total supply of 2341.700225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.20M.