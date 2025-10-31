Unit Solana (USOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 184.7 24H High $ 198.12 All Time High $ 253.02 Lowest Price $ 143.23 Price Change (1H) -0.91% Price Change (1D) -5.48% Price Change (7D) -2.33%

Unit Solana (USOL) real-time price is $185.65. Over the past 24 hours, USOL traded between a low of $ 184.7 and a high of $ 198.12, showing active market volatility. USOL's all-time high price is $ 253.02, while its all-time low price is $ 143.23.

In terms of short-term performance, USOL has changed by -0.91% over the past hour, -5.48% over 24 hours, and -2.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Solana (USOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.87M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.83B Circulation Supply 139.36K Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Solana is $ 25.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USOL is 139.36K, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.83B.