Unit Plasma (UXPL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.292827 $ 0.292827 $ 0.292827 24H Low $ 0.353196 $ 0.353196 $ 0.353196 24H High 24H Low $ 0.292827$ 0.292827 $ 0.292827 24H High $ 0.353196$ 0.353196 $ 0.353196 All Time High $ 1.57$ 1.57 $ 1.57 Lowest Price $ 0.292827$ 0.292827 $ 0.292827 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) -14.98% Price Change (7D) -17.74% Price Change (7D) -17.74%

Unit Plasma (UXPL) real-time price is $0.2962. Over the past 24 hours, UXPL traded between a low of $ 0.292827 and a high of $ 0.353196, showing active market volatility. UXPL's all-time high price is $ 1.57, while its all-time low price is $ 0.292827.

In terms of short-term performance, UXPL has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -14.98% over 24 hours, and -17.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Plasma (UXPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 106.14M$ 106.14M $ 106.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.95B$ 2.95B $ 2.95B Circulation Supply 360.06M 360.06M 360.06M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Plasma is $ 106.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UXPL is 360.06M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.95B.