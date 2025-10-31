Unit Fartcoin (UFART) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.337457 $ 0.337457 $ 0.337457 24H Low $ 0.417613 $ 0.417613 $ 0.417613 24H High 24H Low $ 0.337457$ 0.337457 $ 0.337457 24H High $ 0.417613$ 0.417613 $ 0.417613 All Time High $ 1.69$ 1.69 $ 1.69 Lowest Price $ 0.324925$ 0.324925 $ 0.324925 Price Change (1H) +2.59% Price Change (1D) -5.35% Price Change (7D) +2.42% Price Change (7D) +2.42%

Unit Fartcoin (UFART) real-time price is $0.352643. Over the past 24 hours, UFART traded between a low of $ 0.337457 and a high of $ 0.417613, showing active market volatility. UFART's all-time high price is $ 1.69, while its all-time low price is $ 0.324925.

In terms of short-term performance, UFART has changed by +2.59% over the past hour, -5.35% over 24 hours, and +2.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Unit Fartcoin (UFART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.24M$ 28.24M $ 28.24M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 352.51M$ 352.51M $ 352.51M Circulation Supply 80.10M 80.10M 80.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Unit Fartcoin is $ 28.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UFART is 80.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 352.51M.