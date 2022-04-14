Unio Coin (UNIO) Tokenomics
What Is UNIO?
The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers.
The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose.
The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology.
Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Unio Coin (UNIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
