UniLend Finance (UFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00362974 $ 0.00362974 $ 0.00362974 24H Low $ 0.00443385 $ 0.00443385 $ 0.00443385 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00362974$ 0.00362974 $ 0.00362974 24H High $ 0.00443385$ 0.00443385 $ 0.00443385 All Time High $ 4.47$ 4.47 $ 4.47 Lowest Price $ 0.0028792$ 0.0028792 $ 0.0028792 Price Change (1H) -1.06% Price Change (1D) -16.07% Price Change (7D) -0.55% Price Change (7D) -0.55%

UniLend Finance (UFT) real-time price is $0.00363091. Over the past 24 hours, UFT traded between a low of $ 0.00362974 and a high of $ 0.00443385, showing active market volatility. UFT's all-time high price is $ 4.47, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0028792.

In terms of short-term performance, UFT has changed by -1.06% over the past hour, -16.07% over 24 hours, and -0.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UniLend Finance (UFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.51K$ 361.51K $ 361.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 361.51K$ 361.51K $ 361.51K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of UniLend Finance is $ 361.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UFT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.51K.