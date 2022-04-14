Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Tokenomics
UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) includes anything unusual seen in the sky, space, or even underwater that can’t easily be explained. It goes beyond “UFO” (Unidentified Flying Object), which only refers to things flying and often makes people think of alien spaceships. UAP covers a wider range of strange events and objects, not just flying ones, to better understand what might be happening.
The project's vision is to help the decades old long movement of truth-seekers. Its mission is expediting the progress of the UAP/UFO community, to finally find the answers for the thousands of questions humanity has been asking for centuries. Sadly, the tightly kept secrets regarding the unknown such as flying objects, aliens, the unknown and everything in-between are protected by relentless forces, therefor we must unite and use the power of crypto to break open Pandora's box that is kept away from the public.
Understanding the tokenomics of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
