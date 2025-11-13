Unicorn Meat is an Ethereum token created on March 24, 2016 by Alex Van de Sande of the Ethereum Foundation as an April Fool’s experiment in token mutation, DAOs, and on-chain voting. The experiment allowed holders to convert Unicorns 🦄 into Unicorn Meat 🍖. In 2025, ownership of Unicorn Meat was transferred, a supply minted, the contract was renounced to make it finite, and the token was wrapped to a modern ERC-20.