UNIBROS is a creator-driven art and culture project that bridges illustration, digital animation, and onchain media. The $unibros token serves as the foundation for building an ecosystem around original characters, community engagement, and creative experiments on Ethereum and Base. It is not just a speculative asset, but a way to anchor digital provenance, support ongoing artistic development, and participate in the broader UNIBROS world that spans art, collectibles, and interactive storytelling.