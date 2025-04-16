Uni2token Price (UNI2)
The live price of Uni2token (UNI2) today is 0.13711 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNI2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Uni2token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Uni2token price change within the day is -2.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Uni2token to USD was $ -0.0034115784266198.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uni2token to USD was $ -0.0222273545.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uni2token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uni2token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0034115784266198
|-2.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0222273545
|-16.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Uni2token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-2.42%
-2.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNI2 is a token designed to enhance interaction within its ecosystem, encouraging active participation from its members and providing exclusive benefits. Its main objective is to support educational programs, congresses, and exclusive events, offering access to networking opportunities, specialized training, and unique experiences. Additionally, UNI2 fosters a dynamic and innovative environment, promoting collaboration and professional growth among its participants.
|1 UNI2 to VND
₫3,515.63751
|1 UNI2 to AUD
A$0.2152627
|1 UNI2 to GBP
￡0.1028325
|1 UNI2 to EUR
€0.1206568
|1 UNI2 to USD
$0.13711
|1 UNI2 to MYR
RM0.6046551
|1 UNI2 to TRY
₺5.2225199
|1 UNI2 to JPY
¥19.6314098
|1 UNI2 to RUB
₽11.3170594
|1 UNI2 to INR
₹11.7544403
|1 UNI2 to IDR
Rp2,323.8979565
|1 UNI2 to KRW
₩195.313195
|1 UNI2 to PHP
₱7.7755081
|1 UNI2 to EGP
￡E.6.9884967
|1 UNI2 to BRL
R$0.8062068
|1 UNI2 to CAD
C$0.1905829
|1 UNI2 to BDT
৳16.6739471
|1 UNI2 to NGN
₦220.0793743
|1 UNI2 to UAH
₴5.6503031
|1 UNI2 to VES
Bs9.73481
|1 UNI2 to PKR
Rs38.5018591
|1 UNI2 to KZT
₸71.0037846
|1 UNI2 to THB
฿4.6041538
|1 UNI2 to TWD
NT$4.4519617
|1 UNI2 to AED
د.إ0.5031937
|1 UNI2 to CHF
Fr0.1124302
|1 UNI2 to HKD
HK$1.0626025
|1 UNI2 to MAD
.د.م1.2737519
|1 UNI2 to MXN
$2.7380867