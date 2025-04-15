Umoja yBTC Price (YBTC)
The live price of Umoja yBTC (YBTC) today is 85,002 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.06M USD. YBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Umoja yBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Umoja yBTC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 12.48 USD
During today, the price change of Umoja yBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Umoja yBTC to USD was $ -2,402.7685344000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Umoja yBTC to USD was $ -14,743.3078932000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Umoja yBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -2,402.7685344000
|-2.82%
|60 Days
|$ -14,743.3078932000
|-17.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Umoja yBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Umoja is a next-gen liquid staking protocol introducing the world's highest yield, lowest risk BTC LST, $yBTC. $yBTC is BTC-principal protected, 1:1 backed by BTC, and earns a yield of 5% to 10% - all in BTC. Traditional assets, including all crypto, fiat currencies, and otherwise, cannot self-manage risks or yields. If the market takes a turn for the worse, so does the asset's value. Even during bull-runs, such assets are unable to optimize their own returns, leaving retail investors at a massive disadvantage in contrast to their whale and institutional investor counterparts, who leverage asset managers and automated trading strategies to get ahead. In contrast, Smartcoins are AI-driven, equipped with quant & DeFi-native trading strategies that proactively enhance holder returns.
