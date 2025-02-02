UME (UME) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UME (UME), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UME (UME) Information Ume is a baby Tapir born Feb 2nd, 2025 at Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma Washington. The newborn, covered in distinctive white spots and stripes that resemble a tiny, walking fuzzy watermelon, is only the second ever born at Point Defiance Zoo in its 120-year history. Ume means plum blossom and apricot in Japanese. The original team faded $UME,. But passionate holders stepped up & refused to let the vision die. Official Website: https://umeonsol.com/ Buy UME Now!

UME (UME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UME (UME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.15K $ 28.15K $ 28.15K Total Supply: $ 999.71M $ 999.71M $ 999.71M Circulating Supply: $ 999.71M $ 999.71M $ 999.71M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.15K $ 28.15K $ 28.15K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about UME (UME) price

UME (UME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UME (UME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UME tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UME tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UME's tokenomics, explore UME token's live price!

