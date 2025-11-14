UltraXRP is a decentralized, auto-yielding token pegged 1:1 with XRP, designed to deliver passive, frictionless rewards through a self-reflecting mechanism. It operates within the UltraBlue ecosystem, which leverages automated liquidity, arbitrage, and conversion fees to generate sustainable yield. The token is backed by XRP and stores the underlying asset within its smart contract, allowing holders to benefit from price exposure to XRP while earning rewards without staking or custody requirements. UltraXRP functions as both a reward-bearing asset and a component of broader cross-token liquidity pools in the RocketFi ecosystem.