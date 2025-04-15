Ultimate Frog Racing Price (UFR)
The live price of Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 56.57K USD. UFR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ultimate Frog Racing Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ultimate Frog Racing price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Ultimate Frog Racing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ultimate Frog Racing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ultimate Frog Racing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ultimate Frog Racing to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ultimate Frog Racing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-1.96%
+22.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR): The world’s most entertaining new sports organization and the fastest, most memeable token on Solana. Real frogs, real races, winner takes all. Join the race, embrace the pace. We have live streaming of different frogs streamed live. If your frog wins, you'll share the prize pool with other winners based on the size of your stake. Own a real life racing frog via an NFT.
