We built UIgent because the current state of Application development is broken. Developers waste weeks building the same shit over and over. Users can't access the data they need without technical knowledge. And everything is stuck in a weird loop where UIs are difficult to work with, new apps are difficult to make and devs just dont have bandwidth

Newer apps like Cursor, Claude code, Bolt, Lovable and others for vibe coding are doing a very good job at allowing people with no development experience create new experiences for themselves and to share with basically 0 programming experience - which is amazing! No wonder Cursor raised like $900m lol.

The one thing these platforms miss though - at no fault to anything except the underlying business model - is the fact that theyre SUPER bad at using and building on top of external tools. Have any of you tried to build out web3 apps with Vibe Coding apps? Well we have, and the only conclusion is theyre not native enough to properly handle the job.

UIgent fixes this by turning any web service into an intelligent agent that speaks like a human.

Because of the way our architecture is structured, any partner working with UIgent automatically has their service turn into an AI agent which can interact on a completely new level with our vibe coding platform.