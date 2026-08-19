Ucan fix life in1day Price Today

The live Ucan fix life in1day (1) price today is $ 0, with a 1.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current 1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 1.

Ucan fix life in1day currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 369,430, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 1. During the last 24 hours, 1 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01189736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 1 moved -0.18% in the last hour and -5.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.70K.

Ucan fix life in1day (1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.43K$ 369.43K $ 369.43K Volume (24H) $ 12.70K$ 12.70K $ 12.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.43K$ 369.43K $ 369.43K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ucan fix life in1day is $ 369.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.70K. The circulating supply of 1 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.43K.