Which blockchain network does UBXS run on?

UBXS operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of UBXS?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -0.26% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does UBXS belong to?

UBXS falls under the Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) category. This classification helps investors compare UBXS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of UBXS?

Its market capitalization is £28197.20010296520000, placing the asset at rank #5962. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of UBXS is currently circulating?

There are 82899945.585841 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for UBXS today?

Over the past day, UBXS generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, UBXS fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.