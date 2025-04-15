- Empower #Bitcoin with Next-gen Liquid Staking - uBTC is a Liquid Staking Derivative (LSD) representing staked Bitcoin assets. It is designed to provide liquidity while enabling users to earn yield on their BTC holdings. Users can use uBTC in the following ways: • DeFi Participation: uBTC can be used across supported DeFi protocols for lending, farming, trading, and liquidity provision, allowing holders to maximize capital efficiency. • Cross-Chain Yield Aggregation: uBTC is designed to operate across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, enabling users to harvest yields from diverse ecosystems. • Staking and Reward Access: Holding uBTC gives users access to additional reward opportunities through UniRouter’s yield pools and partner protocols. • Liquidity without Lock-up: Unlike traditional staking, uBTC allows users to stay liquid while still earning yield from the underlying staked assets.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.