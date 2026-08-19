UBIX Network Price Today

The live UBIX Network (UBX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UBX.

UBIX Network currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 84,293, with a circulating supply of 433.19B UBX. During the last 24 hours, UBX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00510796, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UBX moved -- in the last hour and -30.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UBIX Network (UBX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.29K$ 84.29K $ 84.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.27K$ 85.27K $ 85.27K Circulation Supply 433.19B 433.19B 433.19B Total Supply 438,227,541,417.0 438,227,541,417.0 438,227,541,417.0

The current Market Cap of UBIX Network is $ 84.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UBX is 433.19B, with a total supply of 438227541417.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.27K.