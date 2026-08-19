Uber xStock Price Today

The live Uber xStock (UBERX) price today is $ 279.8, with a 104.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBERX to USD conversion rate is $ 279.8 per UBERX.

Uber xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 968,017, with a circulating supply of 3.46K UBERX. During the last 24 hours, UBERX traded between $ 75.84 (low) and $ 279.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 519.49, while the all-time low was $ 25.97.

In short-term performance, UBERX moved -- in the last hour and +258.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.10.

Uber xStock (UBERX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 968.02K$ 968.02K $ 968.02K Volume (24H) $ 1.10$ 1.10 $ 1.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 375.63M$ 375.63M $ 375.63M Circulation Supply 3.46K 3.46K 3.46K Total Supply 1,342,480.115353045 1,342,480.115353045 1,342,480.115353045

The current Market Cap of Uber xStock is $ 968.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.10. The circulating supply of UBERX is 3.46K, with a total supply of 1342480.115353045. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 375.63M.