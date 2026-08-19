UAP Price Today

The live UAP (UAP) price today is $ 0, with a 12.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per UAP.

UAP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,992.09, with a circulating supply of 994.80M UAP. During the last 24 hours, UAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00137399, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, UAP moved +0.16% in the last hour and +3.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

UAP (UAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.99K$ 11.99K $ 11.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.99K$ 11.99K $ 11.99K Circulation Supply 994.80M 994.80M 994.80M Total Supply 994,801,991.779362 994,801,991.779362 994,801,991.779362

The current Market Cap of UAP is $ 11.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UAP is 994.80M, with a total supply of 994801991.779362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.99K.