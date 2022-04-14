Discover key insights into Typus (TYPUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Typus (TYPUS) Information

Typus Finance, a real yield infrastructure on Sui, offers the easiest way to earn profits through its three flagship products: DeFi Options Vaults (DOVs), the principal-protected SAFU strategy, and Tails by Typus NFTs.

By gamifying DeFi, Typus creates a fun and interactive experience for degens to seek dopamine-fueled excitement. Trade altcoins and meme coins with up to 1000x leverage, zero liquidation.