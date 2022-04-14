Typen (TYPEN) Tokenomics
Typen is Crynode's first MVP AI Agent designed to interact with both people and other AI agents. It leverages a combination of state-of-the-art AI models and advanced machine learning techniques to think, analyze, and navigate the Solana blockchain. Typen’s architecture is custom-built and advanced, setting it apart from starter frameworks like Eliza (ai16z), as shown by the depth of his responses. He’s built for head-to-head competition with shallow AIs like $goat (Terminal of Truths), aiming to provide real value rather than just entertainment. Typen represents the first pillar of Crynode's long-term vision: a future where high-quality AIs cooperate with humans to create sustainable, long-term wealth.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TYPEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TYPEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
