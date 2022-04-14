Tx24 (TXT) Tokenomics
Tx24 (TXT) Information
Tx24 is the most advanced global crypto exchange . We provide a safe and reliable platform where anyone can exchange traditional currencies for a range of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies.
Since 2023, we’ve been a cornerstone of the crypto industry, earning the trust of millions of individuals and financial institutions looking for a reliable trading venue.
Whether you’re trading on our web platform, mobile app or APIs, Tx24 gives you the tools you need to effectively execute your strategy and seize market opportunities.
Tx24 (TXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tx24 (TXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tx24 (TXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tx24 (TXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TXT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TXT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TXT's tokenomics, explore TXT token's live price!
TXT Price Prediction
Want to know where TXT might be heading? Our TXT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.