What is TWEET (TWEET)

$TWEET is the new bird in town bringing on-chain interactions directly to 𝕏 (formerly Twitter). It's no longer necessary to switch between apps and wallets while scanning the market and KOLs on 𝕏 before buying your favorite coin. You can now seamlessly do this all directly on 𝕏, and much more. We offer the ability to buy/sell crypto directly on X with a public tweet, as well as through a conversation with our bot in DMs. Further, we enable users to send crypto to anyone with an @ X handle, and support communities/projects with our unique Airdrop feature to send crypto to large groups with one single tweet (e.g. to award community prizes or competitions).

