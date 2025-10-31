TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00000605 24H High $ 0.00000721 All Time High $ 0.00002022 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.77% Price Change (1D) +2.32% Price Change (7D) +18.91%

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) real-time price is $0.00000632. Over the past 24 hours, ₸USD traded between a low of $ 0.00000605 and a high of $ 0.00000721, showing active market volatility. ₸USD's all-time high price is $ 0.00002022, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ₸USD has changed by -0.77% over the past hour, +2.32% over 24 hours, and +18.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 490.29K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 632.19K Circulation Supply 77.56B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TurboUSD Unstablecoin is $ 490.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ₸USD is 77.56B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 632.19K.