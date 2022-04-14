Turbos Finance (TURBOS) Tokenomics
Turbos Finance (TURBOS) Information
What is the project about? Turbos Finance is a non-custodial and hyper-efficient decentralized exchange (DEX), backed by Jump Crypto and Mysten Labs. Built on Sui since June 2022, Turbos brings a universal notion of digital asset ownership and unprecedented horizontal scalability to DeFi.
What makes your project unique? User-friendly DEX Our platform offers user-centric and intuitive trading features in token swap, liquidity provision and token bridging. Unique social features are added to create a seamless and efficient trading experience for our users.
Smart Routing With smart routing, users can trade assets amongst liquidity pools. This pioneering feature calculates the best route based on available liquidity and swap fees in each pool, ensuring users get the best possible rate for their trades.
One-off liquidity layer Serving as a one-stop-shop solution in the Sui ecosystem, we are the ultimate liquidity powerhouse with concentrated liquidity AMM, TurboStar (launchpad), TurbosBoost and perpetual trading offered all-in-one.
History of your project. We deployed on Sui devnet since June 2022.
What’s next for your project? Q2 2023 Testnet Smart contract audit IDO/IEO TurboStar launchpad TurbosBoost campaign Social trading feature enhancement
Q3 2023 Perpetual AMM
What can your token be used for? TURBOS, the protocol token on Turbos Finance, is underpinned by a strong token infrastructure designed to provide incentives, rewards, and various utilities for community members, fostering a thriving and dynamic ecosystem.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Turbos Finance (TURBOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Turbos Finance (TURBOS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TURBOS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TURBOS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
